Sinsheimer Tennis Courts in San Luis Obispo reopen after demolition, improvements coming soon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Sinsheimer Tennis Courts in San Luis Obispo reopened on Monday after a demolition phase of construction was completed, and more improvements to the courts are coming soon to increase accessibility.

While the courts reopened, the main path and entrances to the courts are still closed during construction, according to Public Works Engineer Nathan Garcia Nava.

So, through the end of March, guests will have to use the detour path to the back gate to access the courts.

Some of the improvements coming to the Sinsheimer Park include a new path to the tennis courts that is accessible to people of all abilities, Garcia Nava said.

The existing path in front of the tennis courts was damaged by tree routes and had an uneven surface, so the project will create a new path that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Garcia Nava.

There will also be a new hydration station near the tennis court to provide a convenient source of water for all tennis and park goers, Garcia Nava added.

The improvements are funded through the Local Revenue Measure, a sales tax approved by voters in November of 2020.