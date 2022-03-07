San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office searching for at-risk missing man

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating 32-year-old Clayton Endes.

Endes is a white male, approximately 5'10'' tall, 190 pounds, and bald with blue eyes, according to Tony Cipolla, sheriff's spokesman.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing with a black jacket and black beanie.

The Sheriff's Office first received a report from Endes' family member of an at-risk missing person out of Heritage Ranch on Sunday.

The family member last made contact with Endes on Friday, and he was believed to be having a mental health crisis at the time, Cipolla said.

Endes was not home when officers went to his Heritage Ranch house, but his car was still in the driveway and his personal and work phones were still at the home, he added.

Neighbors told officers that Endes had asked them to look after his dog for a few days while "he went on a walkabout," according to Cipolla.

He was last seen by his neighbors near his backyard in a creek bed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.