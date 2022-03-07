Pavement repair project in south San Luis Obispo County to commence Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A pavement repair project on northbound Highway 101 near the Letitia Winery in Nipomo will begin on Friday, causing a closure of the left lane, according to CalTrans.

The construction will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to Heidi Crawford, CalTrans spokeswoman.

The southbound 101 on-ramp at Price Street near the railroad overhead/Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach will also be closed on Thursday, March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crawford said.

However, delays should not exceed 10 minutes.