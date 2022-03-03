Bakersfield man arrested in San Luis Obispo for loan fraud

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Bakersfield man on Thursday for theft/fraud under false pretenses, according to the police department.

Toward the end of February, the department was contacted by SESLOC Federal Credit Union regarding people who were applying for personal loans with fake and/or altered documents, the department said.

Then on Thursday, the department conducted an operation at the credit union, in which they witness the Bakersfield man walk in and sign a loan document under false pretenses, it continued.

Detectives monitored the transaction and contacted the suspect as he walked outside.

He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.