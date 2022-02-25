San Luis Obispo County lifts local COVID-19 health emergency declaration

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County on Friday lifted its local health emergency declaration that has been in place since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The local health emergency declaration allowed county Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein and County Administrative Officer Wade Horton authority to manage the pandemic crisis and streamline decisions aimed at protecting the community.

“I very much appreciate the County team, health care professionals, and volunteers who stepped up over a very challenging and divisive couple of years. I also understand the difficult impact the pandemic has had on our community,” Horton said.

“Moving forward, I hope we can remember how to extend more grace toward one another as fellow community members as we face future challenges.”

While the declaration is no longer needed, the Public Health Department will continue to respond to the pandemic and provide resources to the community, Borenstein said.

“We remain ready to respond to future surges,” she added.