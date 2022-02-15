San Luis Obispo Police receive nearly $30,000 grant to fight alcohol-related crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Police Department was one of 50 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive a grant from the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to assist in efforts to increase protection for the community's youth by reducing access of alcohol to minors.

The department was awarded roughly $29,600 to help hold any business establishment or persons violating alcohol-related laws accountable, according to the city.

The grant is for fiscal year 2021-22 and will end on June 30, 2022, according to the city.

The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcohol sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, and illegal sales of alcohol through a variety of programs.

Some of the programs include public education, police officer training, undercover enforcement operations, alcoholic establishment inspections, and compliance checks, the city said.

“SLOPD is excited about this opportunity to partner once again with ABC. Our goal is to continue to ensure the safety of our residents and improve the quality of life of our community through focused enforcement,” said Sergeant Dickel.

The grant was awarded through the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's Alcohol Policing Partnership Program that was created to strengthen partnerships between the department and local law enforcement agencies.

"The program is designed to eliminate the crime and public nuisance problems associated with problem alcoholic beverage outlets, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law," the city said.