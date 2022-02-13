Cal Poly Mustangs Marching band to perform in San Francisco

Skip to Content
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-The Cal Poly Mustangs Marching Band is preparing for a big honor.

The Mustangs Marching Band will perform in the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco this Saturday.

The band has won awards in past Chinese New Year parades.

Band members have been practicing.

The band will also perform with UC Davis at the Embarcadero before the parade starts at 6 p.m.

The parade will be celebrating The Year of the Tiger.

