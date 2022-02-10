Police make one arrest after shots fired, no injuries reported

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said deputies made one arrest and took one juvenile into custody after responding to shots fired on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired near a house on the 1000 block of Summer Lane around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses said a truck sped off after the shots were fired. Deputies and detectives then began an investigation and search for the truck.

The investigation revealed that a 14-year-old girl had gotten into an argument with her father, and then her 16-year-old boyfriend showed up with a 23-year-old man in a truck to pick her up.

Police said the girl willingly got into the truck, and then the 16-year-old got into an argument with the father and fired one round from the firearm into the ground in front of him.

As the three left in the truck, the two males fired about eight to 10 rounds into the air, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, police heard that the truck was near Madonna Road and Spooner Drive with all three occupants inside.

Deputies detained all three without incident.

The 23-year-old was identified as a Guadalupe man, and officers arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon.

As for the two teenagers, officer booked the 16-year-old into Juvenile Services Center for assault with a deadly weapon, and the 14-year-old girl was turned over to Child Protective Services.

The investigation is on-going.