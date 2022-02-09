Paso Robles man arrested on nine felony charges, three narcotics and weapon misdemeanor charges

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- A Paso Robles man was arrested on nine felony charges and three misdemeanor charges relating to possession of narcotics and weapons violations late Tuesday night, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, the department responded to a suspicious vehicle concern in a parking lot located in the 2400 block of Riverside Ave.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old Paso Robles man sitting in the driver's seat of the car.

The department said that as the investigation progressed, the responding officers determined the Paso Robles man to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Officers then arrested the Paso Robles man and later found that he was in possession of a loaded handgun with the serial numbers removed, as well as a 25-round extended magazine, four pounds of methamphetamine, 25 grams of Fentanyl, 19 grams of black tar heroin, 27 suboxone strips and $1,900 in cash.

The Paso Robles man was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail on nine felony charges and three misdemeanor charges relating to possession of narcotics and weapon violations.

The department estimated a total cost of about $13,000 in street value of the drugs seized.