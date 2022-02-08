Twin Cities Community Hospital celebrates 45th anniversary

TEMPLETON, Calif. -- Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton celebrated its 45th anniversary on Monday with a quiet ceremony.

"The reverence was in respect for those working so hard during the pandemic and those in the hospital who are healing and being cared for," said spokesperson Ara Najarian.

The hospital was founded in 1977 to consolidate services that were previously provided by War Memorial Hospital in Paso Robles. Twin Cities Community Hospital was named for Paso Robles and Atascadero and was founded in Templeton between the two towns, Najarian said.

The hospital is San Luis Obispo County's busiest emergency department and is the only hospital serving northern SLO County, Najarian added.

"In their remarks to staff, hospital leaders thanked staff for their continued dedication to the community, adding that the anniversary is much more than marking the day when a building opened," Najarian continued. "Rather, it marks the place where part of the community works to take care of neighbors, families, friends and all others who might be in need of care."