Prescribed burn in San Luis Obispo County starts Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Starting Monday, Cal Fire will be periodically burning around 160 brush piles and duff build-up along the coast of San Luis Obispo County.

The goal is to reduce potentially hazardous fire conditions.

The burns will occur periodically through February 18th, but actual burn days and locations will be determined by weather and permit conditions, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The burns may start as early as 7 a.m. and end by approximately 5 p.m.

Glowing piles may be visible at night, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The burning will occur at Montaña de Oro State Park, Morro Bay State Park, and Hearst San Simeon State Park.