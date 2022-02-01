SLO welcomes its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- On Tuesday morning, San Luis Obispo appointed the city's first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager: Beya Makekau.

The announcement said Makekau will lead the city's initiatives and programs that make SLO a more welcoming, inclusive and safe community for everyone.

Makekau's first day in the role will be Feb. 17, 2022.

"I am honored to serve in this inaugural role, and I am eager to use my expertise in partnership with city leaders and our community to contribute to building a San Luis Obispo rooted in equity, inclusion, and belonging; a community empowered by its commitment to its fellow person," said Makekau. "As a queer Latina I deeply believe in the beauty of diversity, the necessity for equity, and the power of inclusion. Let’s get to work!"

City officials said Makekau currently works as Cal Poly's Director of Student Diversity and Belonging.

In her new role, Makekau will manage the city's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), which includes programs such as learning content, staff development, policy and practice improvement, and community engagement efforts.

"We are committed to making San Luis Obispo a welcoming, inclusive, and safe community for everyone and Beya has already proven herself as a local leader in those efforts," said City Manager Derek Johnson. "We are so excited to bring Beya on board to strengthen relationships and help us embed DEI in all of our practices, policies, and processes and work towards our goal of all people deepening their sense of belonging in San Luis Obispo."

