Residential fire breaks out near Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- A residential structure fire broke out at a Pismo Beach home that was under construction around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Resources responded to reports of heavy smoke showing from the second floor of a residential building on the 1200 block of Costa Brava in Pismo, said Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Public Information Officer Adan Orozco.

The home was fully involved and firefighters were working on overhauling the primary structure, which had a roof collapse into the second-floor floor and the first-floor floor, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Lee.

Two finished structures were also damaged, and crews will be on scene for another 2-3 hours.

The cause was still under investigation and there were no reported injuries, Lee said.

KEYT / Kevin Roose