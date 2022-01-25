SLO County reports record-high case counts, 5 more COVID-19 deaths

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported five more COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,100 new cases since Friday.

The five new deaths came from residents ranging in age from 75 to 100.

In the last week alone, SLO County recorded 4,844 new COVID-19 cases -- that's more cases than the previous two months combined.

“We send our condolences to their loved ones during this difficult and sorrowful time,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “This is a very sad reminder that we must do all we can to protect our loved ones, particularly those most vulnerable, as we battle this surge of infections.”

According to Public Health, the county reached an all-time high 14-day average of 590 cases, compared to the previous all-time high set last week at 517.

“As our numbers suggest, we are far from seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County and now is clearly not the time to let down your guard,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We urge our community members to stay home if you’re sick, get tested, and please wear a mask in indoor public spaces to protect yourself and others from this terrible and painful disease. Clearly, our best path out of this pandemic is to get fully vaccinated and boosted.“

Health officials said these numbers don't cover at-home rapid antigen tests. Data teams estimate more than 2,000 additional cases have yet to be counted.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

To schedule an appointment for vaccines, click here.