San Luis Obispo County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count rescheduled to Feb. 23

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County rescheduled the 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count due to the current COVID-19 surge.

The bi-annual event will now take place Wednesday, Feb. 23. It was previously planned for Jan. 26.

Moving the date allows the county more time to address health and staffing shortages.

County officials said the Homeless Point-in-Time Count is seeking local volunteers to participate in the count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness.

For more information or to sign up, click here.