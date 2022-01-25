Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Cal Poly welcomes baby foal to the Mustang family

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly welcomed their first foal of the year to the Mustang family on Saturday night.

Cal Poly's College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences said the female baby Mustang, a filly, is spunky and doing well.

The Cal Poly Foaling Enterprise said it expects 13 foals this year.

Visitors are discouraged from trying to see the foal due to COVID-19 protocols, according to the University.

