San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases continue to rise with four more deaths this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and more than 2,700 new cases since Tuesday.

The four new deaths came from residents ranging in age from 50 to 70.

Public Health says the surge in cases is putting a heavy strain on hospitals and health care workers.

Doctors expect an increase in deaths in the coming weeks.

The county reached a new all-time high, 14-day average of 517 covid cases according to the dashboard.

A total of 9,060 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far this month, which is already higher than the number reported in all of January 2021.

“COVID-19 continues its onward march in San Luis Obispo County and is taking a toll on many of our community members who are sick in the hospital, recovering at home, or have recently passed away from this awful disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Reporting the deaths of four more community members saddens all of us at Public Health, and we send our heartfelt sympathy to their loved ones as we work to curb this surge.”

The department said local COVID-19 testing is available at local pharmacies, urgent cares, or Public Health community sites by appointment.

To schedule an appointment for vaccines, click here.