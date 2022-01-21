Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Judge denies motion to dismiss, Paul Flores will stand trial for murder of Kristin Smart

Paul Flores attends the preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case on September 2, 2021. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A court proceeding has just wrapped up in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, involving the defense teams and prosecution in the Paul Flores case.

A judge denied the motion from the defense to dismiss the case. Flores will stand trial for the murder of Kristin Smart.

Parties will return to court Wednesday, February 2 with a pre-trial status conference. Followed by a readiness conference on Wednesday, April 6. With today's ruling the trial is still on track to start on April 25 with a jury trial.

