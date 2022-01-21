Judge denies motion to dismiss, Paul Flores will stand trial for murder of Kristin Smart

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A court proceeding has just wrapped up in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, involving the defense teams and prosecution in the Paul Flores case.

A judge denied the motion from the defense to dismiss the case. Flores will stand trial for the murder of Kristin Smart.

Parties will return to court Wednesday, February 2 with a pre-trial status conference. Followed by a readiness conference on Wednesday, April 6. With today's ruling the trial is still on track to start on April 25 with a jury trial.