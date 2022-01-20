Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Over $300,000 in scholarships available for SLO County students

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Over $300,000 in scholarships have been made available for high school and college students in San Luis Obispo County.

The Community Foundation SLO County announced Thursday that scholarship applications are now open until Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

“We are proud to continue the legacy of our scholarship programs this year,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation SLO County. “The opportunity to positively impact the academic careers of students from all backgrounds is rewarding not only for our team but for the donors who make these scholarships possible.”

To review detailed criteria, deadlines and all other scholarship requirements, click here.

