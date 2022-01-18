Cuesta College begins Spring semester

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Spring 2022 semester has begun at Cuesta College with approximately 50% of classes including an in-person component on the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses.

Due to the increase of COVID-19 positive cases in SLO County, some courses initially scheduled to be in-person may be converted online through Jan. 28, at the instructor’s discretion.

Affected students will receive communication from their instructor.

For those returning to campus, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains in effect.

Either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with a valid photo ID is required for all students, employees, and visitors who access Cuesta College campuses and facilities.

Free testing is available on both campuses for students and employees.

For pre-registration information, locations, days and times, click here.