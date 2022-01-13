Body of adult male found on beach in Pismo

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The body of an adult male was found on the beach in Pismo Beach Wednesday night.

Pismo Beach Police were notified about the deceased person at 11:51 p.m. and officers headed to the scene. Once on the beach, officers found the body of an adult white male. There was no identification on the person.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Coroner is assisting PBPD with the investigation. Police say there are no obvious signs of the death being from criminal activity. And authorities believe the body was in the ocean for an extended period of time.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation, pending an autopsy.