Highway 101 in SLO closed due to flooding

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo was closed Thursday afternoon after the roadway was flooded.

The closure was in place from Santa Rosa Street to Osos Street on the southbound side of the highway.

The roadway flooded due to several hours of continuous rainfall.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a city drain was backed up which led to the flooding. City crews were working to get the drain cleared and repaired.

Video from the Caltrans traffic camera network showed cars moving slowly through the area.

According to Caltrans, there was no estimate for when the roadway would be reopened.

