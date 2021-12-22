San Luis Obispo Public Health to host rapid COVID testing sites ahead of Christmas weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. –The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is going to have a rapid COVID testing site in Grover Beach Thursday.

As Christmas is right around the corner, SLO county public health wants to keep the community as safe as they can.

“Just giving people in the community an opportunity to do a rapid test before they gather with friends and family,” said SLO County Public Health’s spokesperson Michelle Shoresman.

The department is hosting a rapid covid test Thursday at Ramona Gardens park in Grover Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is part of the county’s “Know Before You Go” campaign.

“Get a test, you know, 48-72 hours before gathering with people outside your family,” said Shoresman. “Your immediate family. then you can be reasonably sure you will be protected.”

Rapid COVID tests take between 15-20 minutes, the clinic is walk-ins only.

Public health is asking the community to be prepared to wait in line, bring warm clothes and bring a face mask.

“We will be able at this upcoming clinic to test about 150 people,” said Shoresman.