Sexual predator sentenced to 30 years in prison

San Luis Obispo, Calif. - Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced David Avis Vance, 57, San Miguel to 30 years in prison. Vance was convicted on twelve felony counts of committing lewd acts on a child. San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Vance committed the crimes against four separate victims ages 5 to 13 between January 1995 and October 2019.

“Sexual crimes against children are devastating to the victims, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of trust over the victim,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Sexual predators must receive strong punishment to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on innocent children and to deter others from committing similar horrible crimes. We are grateful for the courage these young survivors displayed by reporting the abuse and assisting in the legal process necessary to hold this predator accountable.”

At Monday's sentencing hearing, several victims gave statements to the court describing the impacts of Vance's crimes. The mother of two of the young survivors described them as "heroes" for have the courage to report the abuses.

Vance must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He pleaded no contest to the charges on June 20, 2021.

Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra prosecuted the case and it was investigated by The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office with help from the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.