Grover Beach approves largest affordable housing complex in city’s history

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council approved the largest affordable housing complex in the city's history.

The 53-unit complex will be built near the corner of South 13th Street and West Grand Avenue.

Council members selected the team of developers which consists of two local nonprofits: People's Self-Help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo.

“This landmark project achieves many goals for our community including providing much-needed affordable housing and supporting our local businesses on West Grand Avenue,” said Grover Beach mayor Jeff Lee. “Our city council is proud to support this project to make quality housing accessible to those who currently, or would like to, call Grover Beach home.”

The site is an area commonly known as the "Cleaver property," deeded to the city by the Cleaver family in 1990.

For safety reasons, a large aging oak tree must be removed. However, 52 new trees will be planted on the site along with funds for ten additional trees to be planted along West Grand Avenue.

"This development represents an opportunity for new community members to be part of our vibrant city and demonstrates our commitment to supporting diverse housing options,” said city manager Matthew Bronson.

Construction is expected to start in 2023.