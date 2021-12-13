Shandon man sentenced to 36 years to life for deadly stabbing

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Shandon man has been sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for a 2019 stabbing that left a Paso Robles man dead.

Kejuan Guy Bynum, 29, from Shandon was sentenced to serve 36 years to life in prison for second-degree murder.

Last month, Bynum was found guilty of stabbing and killing Cristopher Vento Wilson, 23, at a party in June 2019.

“While this prison sentence cannot bring Cristopher Wilson back to his family and loved ones, it is a just punishment for cowardly taking the life of another human being,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Wilson’s family as they continue to grieve his needless death. We will always seek tough sentences on serious and violent crime as we work hard to protect the citizens of San Luis Obispo County.”

During the trial, the jury was presented with evidence that Bynum assaulted Wilson on two separate occasions while in Shandon. During the second assault, Bynum stabbed Wilson multiple times causing his death.

Bynum was also previously convicted of robbery, which is considered a violent crime according to California's three strikes law.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, Trevon Perry, who was a friend of Wilson's, was in attendance at the same party where Wilson was fatally stabbed. Perry, who was murdered following a widely-publicized disappearance, testified at a preliminary hearing against Bynum. Investigators have not said the two crimes are connected, the Tribune reports. The court proceedings against Perry's accused killers is in its early stages.