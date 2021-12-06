SLO police searching for person of interest in alleged hate crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police are searching for a person of interest in an alleged hate crime on Monday.

The man was described as a Caucasian male between the ages of 35 and 45, standing at about 6-feet-tall weighing around 170 to 200 pounds with short dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt, tan shorts and running shoes.

On November 22, San Luis Obispo police reported to a call on a hate crime against an interracial couple on their dog walk.

At arrival, police officers made contact with two victims, an Asian man and a White woman. They said the suspect, a White man, yelled racial slurs at the Asian man while the couple walked their dog.

The suspect then went up to the woman and assaulted her after she took out her phone to call the police.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying this man below:

Police say he is possibly driving a white Nissan truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Police Officer Ponce at 805-781-7142 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.