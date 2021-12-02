Paso Robles Annual Christmas Parade returns

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The Annual Christmas Parade is returning to Paso Robles.

The 60th Annual Christmas Parade hits the streets of Paso Robles on Saturday, December 4.

There will be street closures beginning at 4 p.m.

Spring Street from 6th Street to 15th Street, the City Park, and portions of Park Street and Pine Street will be closed until the end of the parade at 8 p.m.

Paso Robles Police are warning drivers to drive carefully in the area due to pedestrians crossing the roadways during the beginning and end of the parade event.