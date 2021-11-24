Rapid Covid testing sites in San Luis Obispo County ahead of Thanksgiving holiday weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health is hosting free, drive-thru Covid-19 testing on Wednesday.

The pop-up testing sites are being held countywide including at the San Luis Obispo Airport and in the afternoon at 16th Street Park in Grover Beach.

The goal of the "Know Before You Go" campaign is to give peace of mind to those traveling or getting together with family members and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The rapid Covid test results will be known in 15 to 20 minutes.

The free tests are available to everyone two years old and up.