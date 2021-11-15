Bridge work underway in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County crews will be completing bridge maintenance and repairs in five locations starting Monday.

Three bridges are in Cayucos at Villa Creek, Picachio, and North Ocean Avenue.

There's also the Encina Avenue bridge in Santa Margarita and the Lopez Drive bridge in Arroyo Grande.

Traffic delays can last up to 10 minutes.

Construction is planned through the end of December from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.