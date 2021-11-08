One injured in structure fire in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. -- One person was injured in a structure fire in Nipomo on Monday afternoon.

At around 4:55 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire on 400 block of Neptune in Nipomo.

A CAL FIRE official said one person had injuries from the fire and one woman is possibly trapped in the structure.

The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing incident and we will provide more updates when it becomes available.