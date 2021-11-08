Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
One injured in structure fire in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. -- One person was injured in a structure fire in Nipomo on Monday afternoon.

At around 4:55 p.m., CAL FIRE SLO is responding to reports of a structure fire on 400 block of Neptune in Nipomo.

A CAL FIRE official said one person had injuries from the fire and one woman is possibly trapped in the structure.

The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is an ongoing incident and we will provide more updates when it becomes available.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

