SLO public works switching disinfectant in drinking water

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – People living in the Five Cities area may notice some minor changes in their drinking water starting Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department is switching the disinfectant in the water to free chlorine.

People in Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach and Port San Luis may notice a slight change in taste.

The annual switchover keeps harmful bacteria out of drinking water, public works said.

The taste can be minimized by boiling water or running water through a carbon filter.

The switch will last until Dec. 1.