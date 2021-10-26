Extensive renovations completed at ECHO’s Atascadero homeless shelter

ATASCADERO, Calif. - People's Self-Help Housing (or PSHH) recently completed an extensive renovation project with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

ECHO hired the PSHH construction team to act as the project manager for their renovation project.

Through this partnership, and in collaboration with Precision Construction Services, ECHO was able to repaint the Atascadero shelter, build new room partitions, install updated lighting fixtures and ductwork, complete ADA upgrades, and much more.

PSHH was also able to facilitate and navigate the unique project requirements and help process permits through the city.

“We are always thrilled to find new opportunities to collaborate and support our fellow housing and homeless services provider partners,” said Todd Broussard, PSHH Director of Construction, “Our long-standing relationship with ECHO helped facilitate a smooth, seamless completion of the project, which will provide much-improved accommodations for the individuals and families staying at the shelter.”

Work on the facility at 6370 Atascadero Ave. transformed what was a single, large room with living spaces separated by flimsy curtains into more private living quarters for seven families, plus a common area with a television and other amenities. Institutional finishes were upgraded to feel more homelike, and permanent drywall partitions, with independently controlled lighting, give families a space that will feel more like their own.

A second phase of the project renovated four existing family rooms, a laundry room, and staircase, and brought two bathrooms up to current ADA standards. Both phases were completed within three months, to allow residents to quickly move from temporary housing trailers outside ECHO’s facility.

“We are grateful for the organizations that came alongside us to make this project possible. Through collaboration and partnership more is accomplished and our renovations prove that,” said Wendy Lewis, President & CEO of ECHO, “The renovations now give ECHO the ability to provide an even better and empowering environment which will serve the unhoused community for years to come.”

ECHO currently operates three facilities in North County that provide meals and a safe and secure overnight shelter to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals in our community who are facing hunger and homelessness. PSHH and ECHO have a history of collaboration with their mutual participation in the Paso Robles’ Project Homekey program, which is providing supportive, safe temporary shelter as well as permanent supportive housing for those formerly experiencing homelessness.

To learn more about PSHH and other ongoing projects, visit pshhc.org.

For more information about ECHO, visit echoshelter.org.