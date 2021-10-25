Nonstop flight to LAX returning to SLO Airport

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport will once again have regular nonstop flights to LAX.

United Airlines will be providing the twice-daily nonstop flights between the cities beginning Nov. 1.

The airline had previously offered the direct flight for several years, but the service was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are delighted to see this connectivity return,” said airport director Courtney Johnson in a news release. “These convenient flights to LAX are resuming right as international travel is opening back up, and having twice-daily nonstop flights from SBP will make it easier for our community to reach their destination of choice—and avoid the inconvenient drive to LA.”

Each flight will be about an hour long and passengers will fly on a 50-seat jet.

San Luis Obispo (SBP) to Los Angeles (LAX) Flight Schedules

Flight UA 5897

Departs SBP at 6:00 a.m.

Arrives LAX at 7:11 a.m.



Flight UA 5883

Departs SBP at 10:45 a.m.

Arrives LAX at 11:56 a.m.

Los Angeles (LAX) to San Luis Obispo (SBP) Flight Schedules

Flight UA 5331

Departs LAX at 10:50 a.m.

Arrives SBP at 11:52 a.m.



Flight UA 4758

Departs LAX at 10:45 p.m.

Arrives SBP at 11:45 p.m.

United also offers nonstop flights from the SLO Airport to San Francisco and Denver.

Tickets are on sale at united.com.