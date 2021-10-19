SLO man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing at gas station

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- One man was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night in San Luis Obispo.

At around 9:42 p.m., San Luis Obispo police and City Fire responded to reports of a crash at the Chevron station on Monterey Street.

At arrival, officers and fire crews found the car stopped into a chain fence.

In their investigation, they identified the driver as a man not from San Luis Obispo. The driver attempted a turn but ended up hitting a dumpster and a chain link fence behind the gas station.

The man was arrested for driving under the influence.

San Luis Police say a passenger in the car suffered injury to their hand.