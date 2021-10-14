SLO Fire crews rescue person under overpass near Madonna Inn

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo City Fire rescued an ill patient under an overpass on Wednesday night.

City fire responded to reports of an ill patient under the Highway 101 Madonna overpass.

At arrival, they found that the patient was unable to walk and steep hillsides made it hard for crews to safely carry the patient out in a stokes basket.

City fire had to request additional assistance.

A truck aerial latter arrived to provide help and it allowed crews to set up a pulley system to safely lift the secured patient.

The patient was transported to a local hospital in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Ambulance assisted with the rescue.