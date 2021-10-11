Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department raises $100,000 for new boat

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- A non-profit community group help raise $100,000 for the Morro Bay Harbor Department's new boat on Thursday.

The funds were raised by the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department, a non-profit community group established to help improve the Harbor services in Morro Bay.

The money will go towards retrofitting a new harbor patrol boat.

The new boat was bought from the Port of San Luis with the help of an $85,000 grant awarded by the California Department of Boating and Waterways but the department needed additional funds to make the necessary changes to the boat to serve the harbor area.

The harbor department needed to make the changes in order to offer many services for the area including watercraft rescue, fire fighting, wildlife rescue, emergency medical aid, pollution cleanup, equipment transport, mooring repair, hazardous material handling and code enforcement.

Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department was able to step in and launched a fundraising effort back in September 2020.

They were able to reach their goal with 80 percent of the funds raised as individual contributions and 20 percent as a matching grant from Castle Wing.

"Working alongside the Harbor Department on this fundraising effort has been a true privilege. I have tremendous respect for the hard work they do on a daily basis, and being able to support them with a $100,000 donation toward retrofitting a patrol boat is an incredible honor," said Bill Luffee, President of the non-profit organization. "That said, I'm really just a facilitator. The real credit goes to our friends and community, to those who purchased art through our fundraisers, participated in our wine auction, and donated money specifically for this cause."

The boat is expected to be harbor-ready by April 2022.

For more on the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor, click here.