Erica A. Stewart appointed as SLO City Mayor

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City Council appointed Erica A. Stewart as the next mayor of San Luis Obispo.

This comes after Heidi Harmon resigned her office to take a job with a company that fights global warming.

Applicants had a chance to speak on their vision for the city. Residents spoke on who they think should be the next mayor.

After listening to applicants interested in being the next mayor, the council decided Stewart was the best candidate to fill that position.

The council has to replace her council seat.

Back when Harmon announced her resignation, the council decided on this appointment process in order to save money.

Stewart will serve the rest of Harmon's term which ends next December.