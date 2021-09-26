San Luis Obispo Transit modifies routes due to bus driver shortage

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The incoming students in San Luis Obispo this fall are causing adjustments to the transit schedules.

The modified academic services went into effect Sept. 20.

Routes with smaller ridership are being suspended for the time being until the need for more drivers are met.

There is more interest for the job than before, according to SLO Transit, but the hiring process does not work overnight.

It can take upwards of six weeks to fully train drivers before putting them behind the wheel.

As more drivers are hired, more routes and times will be reactivated.

For the time being, it is strongly encouraged to check route times and potentially leave earlier in the day.

Modified Academic Service

Route 1A will operate Academic Service from 6:15 AM – 10:00 PM

Route 1B will be suspended

Route 2A will operate Academic Service from 6:15 AM – 10:00 PM

Route 2B will be suspended

Route 3A will operate :00 and :20 runs, then :15 runs from 6:00 AM – 11:10 PM

Route 3B will operate :00 and :45 runs from 6:45 AM – 6:55 PM

Route 4A will operate Academic Service from 6:00 AM – 11:05 PM

Route 4B will operate Summer Service from 6:15 AM – 6:50 PM

San Luis Tripper (SLT), Laguna Tripper (LT), Highland Tripper (HT), 6 Express (6X), and Trolley will continue to be suspended

For more information on routes and schedules, visit here.