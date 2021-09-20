Santa Maria man facing drug, gun charges following arrest in SLO

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A Santa Maria man was arrested on drugs and gun possession charges on Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

At around 9:56 p.m., a San Luis Obispo police officer made a traffic stop near Elks and Prado on a vehicle code violation.

The driver was identified as a 32-year-old Santa Maria man. The officer found that he had a felony warrant for his arrest and detained him on scene.

Officers also saw that he had drug paraphernalia in his car.

Officer performed a full search of his car and found approximately 100 grams of suspected Fentanyl and methamphetamine. They also found a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, burglary tools and a large amount of cash.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.