Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash in Atascadero

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- A Paso Robles man was arrested on suspicion of a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

On Sunday at around 7:39 p.m., Atascadero police received reports of an intoxicated driver traveling on Highway 41 east near the intersection of Santa Rosa Road. The reporting individual then told dispatch that the driver had hit another car.

Police arrived on scene and located two cars involved in the crash.

Witnesses in the area told officers that the driver of a Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another car.

The passengers in the second car crash had moderate to minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene before police arrived.

In their investigation, officers also found that a male pedestrian was fatally struck by the jeep.

The Atascadero Police Traffic Unit, the Atascadero Police Investigations Unit and the San Luis Obispo Police Department Traffic Unit all conducted an investigation.

With the help of witness statements and the investigation, police were able to identify the driver as a 26-year-old Paso Robles man.

The suspect was located on Monday morning and arrested.

The name of the deceased victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.