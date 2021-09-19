Cal Poly having a “Campus Comeback” for first week back to school

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is back on campus for the fall quarter.

For the celebration to being back on campus, the Dean of Students organized the Cal Poly Campus Comeback.

The comeback runs from Sept. 18-28 and is filled with campus activities including a club fair, the first home game for Cal Poly Football, concerts, and much more.

The full schedule of events is listed here.

Andrene Kaiwi-Conner, the new student & transition program director at Cal Poly, says the week really focused on the students who have not had any opportunity to be on campus due to COVID-19.

“It was pretty easy to recognize that these are students didn’t have orientation, didn’t take classes in person," Kaiwi-Conner said. "It really is a welcome back event and repopulating back into the campus and community.”