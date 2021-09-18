Tailgate season returns to Cal Poly for home opener Saturday night

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Football is back on campus at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The Mustangs, who have opened up their season on the road for the first two games of the new year, are bringing their 1-1 record back home.

The matchup against South Dakota is the first home game of the year.

With a return of action on the football field means a return to action for the tailgates.

Students and families are prepping for a new football season with typical traditions lost last year but gained back this season.