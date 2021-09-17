SLO County reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 14 in ICU

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Friday that six more residents have died due to COVID-19 this week.

The ages of the victims ranged from their 30s to their 80s.

These six deaths bring the county's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 307.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones who are mourning the loss of these valued members of our community,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These are tragic losses because we have the tools at our fingertips to prevent more sickness and, ultimately, more deaths. We can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, and staying home if you are sick.”

Since Tuesday, the county has also identified 253 new cases of COVID-19. 816 residents are recovering at home and 32 residents are in the hospital, 14 of which are in the ICU.

The county wants to remind residents that vaccines offer strong protection against serious cases of COVID-19 and its variants.

As of Friday, more than 70% of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.4% are fully vaccinated.

“Even though we continue to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, it continues to pose a threat to the health and safety of our community—particularly to those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Yet we know how to beat this disease. Together, we can stop this surge and prevent more painful losses.”

To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.