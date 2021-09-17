SLO County provides new mask guidance for youth activities, large gatherings, performing arts

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has new guidance for residents in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

County Public Health has new guidance for youth sports and activities, large gatherings and performing arts.

The new guidance is to combat the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

The guidance includes requiring masks indoors at public places.

The guidance also adds recommendations and best practices related to face coverings, vaccination, COVID-19 testing, transportation and hygiene.

In this order, anyone who does not follow this guidance could be subject to a citation, abatement or both.

The guidance applies to school-based activities, both public and private, along with activities outside of schools such as community leagues or lessons including performing arts.

“This guidance helps clarify expectations for keeping our community, especially our young people, safe from COVID-19. It also offers ways to go beyond the requirements and layer additional levels of protection to make activities as safe as possible,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

County Public Health says despite rising vaccination numbers, the county is still experiencing high levels of community transmission. They say most of the cases involve unvaccinated community members but the proportion of breakthrough cases are rising.

“Following these requirements and best practices is key to keeping our community safe and open during this surge,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Vaccination continues to be our best path out of the pandemic. Until we get there, masking, testing, and other common-sense precautions make it possible for us to more safely continue the activities we love, like sports and performing arts.”

To read the full guidance, click here.

The County continues to encourage its residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, to make an appointment click here or call 833-422-4255.