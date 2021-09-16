Cal Poly welcomes thousands of students back on campus

San Luis Obispo County

WOW week includes Covid-19 public health protocols

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The start of the new school year at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo comes amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the various public health guidelines, mandates and restrictions all universities and colleges are having to navigate and pivot on a daily basis.

The Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo has been alive with activity all week with new students moving into on-campus dormitories.

There's also new student orientation including information on the many programs and support services provided by the university.

University administration says it's been preparing for more than a year for the return of students and campus life since the start of the pandemic.

"Students have to take and present a pre-arrival test showing that they are negative for the Coronavirus before returning even if they are fully vaccinated". said Cal Poly Vice President of Student Services Keith Humphrey, "they do a daily symptom screening that gives them a pass that makes them eligible to enter campus facilities, so we keep up with their health on a daily basis."

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo expects more than 8,000 new and returning students to be in on-campus residences by the end of the week.

Classes in Cal Poly's new academic year, which is on the quarter system, begin on Monday.