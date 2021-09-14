Some bus routes suspended in SLO due to bus driver shortage

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Due to bus driver shortages in San Luis Obispo, local bus riders are being encouraged to expect changes to their bus route schedules this fall.

Effective Monday, Sept. 20, SLO Transit will offer modified academic service.

Certain routes with low ridership are being suspended until further notice, while others will operate early in the morning and late in the evenings to accommodate more riders during the academic school year.

“SLO Transit appreciates our riders for relying on SLO Transit for their transportation needs during the COVID-19 health crisis. It’s been a difficult time," said Transit Manager Austin O’Dell. "As many transit agencies across the nation, SLO Transit reduced their service to provide transit service to essential workers. SLO Transit is now in the process of “reactivating” service. Due to the national driver shortage, SLO Transit is modifying services offered. As drivers are hired and trained, the SLO Transit will reactivate additional service. SLO Transit encourages passengers to plan ahead and consider taking an earlier bus to avoid overcrowding. SLO Transit appreciates your understanding during the current circumstances.”

During the summer months, SLO Transit buses typically operate between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Typically, the academic schedule adds service earlier in the morning and later evening to accommodate more riders during the academic calendar year. However, like other industries across the nation, SLO Transit has a shortage of workers to accommodate that same schedule. As a result, the bus route schedules will be slightly different than a typical academic year.

Modified Academic Service

Route 1A will operate Academic Service from 6:15 AM – 10:00 PM

Route 1B will be suspended

Route 2A will operate Academic Service from 6:15 AM – 10:00 PM

Route 2B will be suspended

Route 3A will operate :00 and :20 runs, then :15 runs from 6:00 AM – 11:10 PM

Route 3B will operate :00 and :45 runs from 6:45 AM – 6:55 PM

Route 4A will operate Academic Service from 6:00 AM – 11:05 PM

Route 4B will operate Summer Service from 6:15 AM – 6:50 PM

San Luis Tripper (SLT), Laguna Tripper (LT), Highland Tripper (HT), 6 Express (6X), and Trolley will continue to be suspended

Services will be reinstated as drivers are recruited and trained.

For more information on routes and schedules, please contact SLO Transit by phone at (805) 541-2877, by email at slotransit@slocity.org, or online at www.slotransit.org.