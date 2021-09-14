SLO County reports 7 more COVID-related deaths, 15 people in the ICU

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Tuesday that seven more community members have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 301.

The department said the ages of these seven individuals ranged from their 50s to their 90s.

Just last week, SLO County reported 10 additional deaths from COVID-19.

“In less than a week, we have sadly reported the deaths of 17 members of our community from COVID-19. I extend my deepest sympathy to the many families now grieving the painful loss of their loved one,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These numbers show just how widely and quickly the Delta variant is spreading here in SLO County. We must be diligent about slowing the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, and getting tested if you are not feeling well.”

As of Tuesday, 41 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 of which are in the ICU. 303 new cases of the virus have been identified since Friday.

The county health department is strongly encouraging community members to stay vigilant and get vaccinated.

According to health officials, more than 70% of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 62% are fully vaccinated.

“Our community is making progress on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 but many residents are still not protected,” said Dr. Borenstein. “With cases spreading quickly, now is the time to help a friend or family member get vaccinated. If they have questions or concerns, you can encourage them to talk to their doctor about the vaccine or call Public Health to speak with a nurse.”

The county opened a new, no-cost COVID-19 testing clinic in Grover Beach on Monday. To get tested there or to schedule an appointment for another public health clinic in Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.

For more information on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, visit www.emergencyslo.org.