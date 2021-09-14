Fire at Camp SLO destroys building

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A fire Monday night at Camp San Luis destroyed a building. CAL Fire SLO responded to the structure fire around 10 p.m. located at O'Connor Way and Sutter Ave.

The 40x40 building was ingulfed in flames when firefighters got there.

Once the flames were out the building was basically destroyed. It's not known what the structure was used for.

Firefighters were on scene for several hours moping things up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.