SLO County opening new, no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo County

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced it will be opening a new, no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Grover Beach on Monday.

The site will be located at 1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A, in Grover Beach and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On its first day, it will not be open until 9 a.m.

This new site is located just down the street from the previous testing site at Ramona Garden Park.

“We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are pleased to be able to provide this new testing site for our community members in South County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “If you are experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results.”

Health officials said you can schedule an appointment to get tested at www.EmergencySLO.org/testing or by calling 1-888-634-1123.

Testing demand tends to be highest on Mondays and lower later in the week.

Other COVID-19 testing sites in SLO County include:

Paso Robles Train Station - 800 Pine Street

Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closed 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

When registering for an appointment, health insurance information will be collected from those who have it, however no co-pay is required.

The county said those without medical insurance will not be charged.